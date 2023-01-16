Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,852,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 16.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 15.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 171,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,919,000 after purchasing an additional 23,161 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $153.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crown Castle Stock Performance

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CCI opened at $150.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.28%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

