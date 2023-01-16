Crown (NYSE:CCK) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Crown from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.27.

NYSE CCK opened at $87.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average of $86.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Crown has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

