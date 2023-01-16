CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Short Interest Up 4,186.2% in January

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, an increase of 4,186.2% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Performance
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group stock traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 4.66. 130,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,744. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 52-week low of 3.37 and a 52-week high of 5.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 4.56.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile
