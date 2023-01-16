CUBE (ITAMCUBE) Price Tops $0.0610 on Major Exchanges

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. One CUBE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUBE has a market capitalization of $36.62 million and $163.49 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CUBE has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 70.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00430631 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,349.18 or 0.30416304 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.97 or 0.00886116 BTC.

CUBE was first traded on January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for CUBE is itamcube.com. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

