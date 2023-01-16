Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 21,605 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,605 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXMT. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 140.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $55,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 36.0% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BXMT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.35. The company had a trading volume of 72,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,756. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.05. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 100.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $54,095.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,962,922.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $54,095.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,962,922.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $27,363.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,675.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,753 shares of company stock worth $112,544 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also

