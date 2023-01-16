CV SHOTS Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $67.15 (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last week, CV SHOTS has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CV SHOTS token can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. CV SHOTS has a market capitalization of $19.90 million and approximately $67.15 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CV SHOTS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 88.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.10 or 0.00435625 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,464.58 or 0.30577651 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.52 or 0.00759264 BTC.

CV SHOTS Token Profile

CV SHOTS launched on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00622277 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $40.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CV SHOTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CV SHOTS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.