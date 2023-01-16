D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,900 shares, a growth of 4,354.3% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D and Z Media Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its stake in D and Z Media Acquisition by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 32,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in D and Z Media Acquisition by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 11.2% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 54,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 149.8% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 44,822 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC lifted its position in D and Z Media Acquisition by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 123,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D and Z Media Acquisition alerts:

D and Z Media Acquisition Price Performance

DNZ stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.09. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,700. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93. D and Z Media Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

About D and Z Media Acquisition

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D and Z Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D and Z Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.