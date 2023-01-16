DAO Maker (DAO) Trading Up 8.4% Over Last Week

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $112.29 million and approximately $816,071.54 worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker token can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00004224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00431421 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,308.58 or 0.30282606 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.00781237 BTC.

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,608,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.