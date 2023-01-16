Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Hits Market Cap of $55.79 Million

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $55.79 million and approximately $67.60 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00003551 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 29.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 66.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.00 or 0.00431837 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,390.18 or 0.30322835 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.24 or 0.00760375 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

