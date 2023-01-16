Decentraland (MANA) Price Reaches $0.70 on Major Exchanges

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00003286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 71% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $853.84 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 68.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.97 or 0.00436020 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,525.99 or 0.30605370 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.98 or 0.00754959 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,539,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,855,084,192 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org.

Decentraland Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y).Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services.”

