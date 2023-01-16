DEI Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.12 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and $10,046.78 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.94 or 0.00408394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00016820 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000848 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00018632 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

