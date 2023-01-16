DEI Trading Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DEI has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. DEI has a market cap of $2.11 billion and $9,558.04 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.00410348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00016885 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000841 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00018479 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.