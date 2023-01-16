DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,474 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $132,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Schubert & Co increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $485.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $215.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.88.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

