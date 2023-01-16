DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,474 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $132,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Schubert & Co increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.
Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $485.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $215.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.88.
Costco Wholesale Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
- Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
- Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
- Should These Warren Buffet Picks Be Part of Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.