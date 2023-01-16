DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 73,784 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 0.7% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.18% of Amgen worth $222,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.57.

AMGN traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $271.73. 78,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,189. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.13. The firm has a market cap of $144.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

