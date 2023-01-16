DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $196.02 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,895,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 180,202 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.15% of ConocoPhillips worth $196,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 123.0% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 67.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,641,000 after acquiring an additional 375,900 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.5% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 27,746 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 35,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP traded up $1.31 on Monday, hitting $121.47. 232,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,814,500. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.92. The company has a market cap of $151.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.