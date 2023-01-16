DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $435.57 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,038,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.3% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.20% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $435,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,470 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 48,148.9% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,214,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,325 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,240,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.39.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,165,809 shares of company stock valued at $118,007,120 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.25. 305,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,250,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

