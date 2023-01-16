DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 193,138 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 193,138 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.19% of Analog Devices worth $137,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,163,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,548,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $987,599.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,101.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,887 shares of company stock worth $5,349,127. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Analog Devices Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.41.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.98. The stock had a trading volume of 66,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,256. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $180.01. The stock has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

