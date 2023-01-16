Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.88 billion-$12.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.62 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.00-6.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 3.5 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $38.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.67. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 46.01%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

