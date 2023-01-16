Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a £130 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £130 ($158.38) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($131.58) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a £118 ($143.76) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £135 ($164.47) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays set a £125 ($152.29) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($84.67) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £115.45 ($140.66).

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of LON AZN opened at £116.56 ($142.01) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of £112.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of £107.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £180.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,100.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 8,214 ($100.07) and a 52 week high of £118.86 ($144.81).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

