Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to €120.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €115.00 ($123.66) to €120.00 ($129.03) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAP. Cowen lowered their price target on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays raised shares of SAP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($102.15) to €100.00 ($107.53) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered SAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.07.
SAP Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $117.01 on Thursday. SAP has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $139.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 1.0% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SAP by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of SAP by 5.2% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 7.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
