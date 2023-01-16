Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to €120.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €115.00 ($123.66) to €120.00 ($129.03) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAP. Cowen lowered their price target on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays raised shares of SAP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($102.15) to €100.00 ($107.53) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered SAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.07.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $117.01 on Thursday. SAP has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $139.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). SAP had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that SAP will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 1.0% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SAP by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of SAP by 5.2% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 7.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.