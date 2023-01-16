Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Price Target to $18.00

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EURN. BTIG Research lowered Euronav from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Euronav from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Euronav from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €24.20 ($26.02) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronav presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.24.

Euronav Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE EURN opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 0.28. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $167.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.83 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Euronav will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of Euronav

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi raised its position in Euronav by 26.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 43.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 17.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 13,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

