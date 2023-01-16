Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $62.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GXO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.50.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO Logistics stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $91.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Further Reading

