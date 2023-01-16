Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) to “Buy”

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HSBC. UBS Group increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 680 ($8.28) to GBX 700 ($8.53) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 530 ($6.46) to GBX 570 ($6.94) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.67.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Trading Up 2.1 %

HSBC stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.15. 160,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average is $30.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HSBC

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 6.04%. On average, analysts predict that HSBC will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,103,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,408,000 after buying an additional 233,686 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 2.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,825,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,972,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 4.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,918,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,349,000 after buying an additional 113,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,812,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,214,000 after buying an additional 59,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,385,000 after purchasing an additional 208,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.