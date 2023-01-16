DeversiFi Achieves Market Cap of $60.79 Million (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded up 0% against the US dollar. DeversiFi has a total market cap of $60.79 million and $6,253.65 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeversiFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00002875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeversiFi

DeversiFi was first traded on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official website is deversifi.com/token/tokenomics.

DeversiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeversiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeversiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

