dForce USD (USX) Trading 0.3% Lower This Week

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $166.63 million and $5,267.65 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.37 or 0.00411541 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030612 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00016860 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000843 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00018491 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000373 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000177 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00754531 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $3,165.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

