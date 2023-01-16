DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Short Interest Update

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the December 31st total of 40,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 128,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DHC Acquisition Price Performance

DHCA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.14. 17,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,622. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. DHC Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHC Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHCA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DHC Acquisition by 1,024.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in DHC Acquisition during the second quarter worth $206,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter worth $364,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the third quarter worth $482,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHC Acquisition Company Profile

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

