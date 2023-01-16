Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.1 %

DFFN stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $19.80.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.69. As a group, analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

