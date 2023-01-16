DigiByte (DGB) Price Reaches $0.0103

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. DigiByte has a total market cap of $164.03 million and $7.03 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded up 21.1% against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,836.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000403 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.10 or 0.00413310 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016914 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.35 or 0.00808168 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00104356 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.05 or 0.00590689 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001397 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004792 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00210811 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,949,569,664 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars.
