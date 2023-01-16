Divi Hits 1-Day Volume of $276,823.34 (DIVI)

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Divi has a total market capitalization of $49.63 million and $276,823.34 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Divi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Divi has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Divi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00080129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00060528 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00024352 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000251 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Divi Coin Profile

DIVI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 3,072,008,789 coins and its circulating supply is 3,235,028,972 coins. The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Divi

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 3,072,008,788.727195 with 3,233,921,039.9954405 in circulation. The last known price of Divi is 0.01555804 USD and is down -9.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $311,192.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Divi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Divi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Divi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Divi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.