dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the December 31st total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,041,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the third quarter worth $157,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the second quarter valued at $2,445,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,253,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Stock Performance

Shares of DMYS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.08. 51,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,022. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the mobile application ecosystem or gaming, enterprise cloud, and consumer internet companies.

