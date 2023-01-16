DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Update

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 1,838.1% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Performance

DNBBY stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,389. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. DNB Bank ASA has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA ( OTCMKTS:DNBBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equities analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

