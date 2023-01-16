Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,781 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,444. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.76 and a 200 day moving average of $89.63. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $132.98.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

