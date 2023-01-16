Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,196 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,641,000 after purchasing an additional 375,900 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 27,746 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 35,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $121.47 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.92.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.57.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

