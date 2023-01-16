Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,490 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,570,000 after buying an additional 374,472 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,869,000 after purchasing an additional 902,261 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,235,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,254,000 after buying an additional 875,296 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,499,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,809,000 after acquiring an additional 282,600 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ PEP opened at $175.24 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.35 and a 200-day moving average of $176.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.