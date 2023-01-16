Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,534 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $400.37 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $467.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $393.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

