Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 17,183 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,183 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in AT&T by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on T. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.55. 1,016,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,143,188. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $139.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

