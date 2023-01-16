Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,786 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Medtronic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,400,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $933,492,000 after purchasing an additional 292,575 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 23.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,473 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $754,593,000 after acquiring an additional 128,661 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,594,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $412,401,000 after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,525,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $406,147,000 after acquiring an additional 185,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.36.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $80.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 84.47%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.