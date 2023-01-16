Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 4,010 Shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the quarter. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF worth $8,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $340,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 139.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $1,141,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLLV opened at $47.69 on Monday. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $41.54 and a 52 week high of $50.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average is $45.69.

