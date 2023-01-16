Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2023

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPMGet Rating) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DPM. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 3.3 %

TSE:DPM opened at C$7.60 on Friday. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 7.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.33. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.00.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The mining company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$167.86 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dundee Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.