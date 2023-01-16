Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DPM. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

TSE:DPM opened at C$7.60 on Friday. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 7.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.33. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.00.

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The mining company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$167.86 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

