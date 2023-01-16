DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Mizuho

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.43.

DD stock opened at $75.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day moving average of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,225,726,000 after buying an additional 1,482,656 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,500,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,062,000 after buying an additional 522,086 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,949,000 after purchasing an additional 635,732 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,622 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,276,000 after purchasing an additional 218,388 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

