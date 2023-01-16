Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.31.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Eastman Chemical stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.38. The stock had a trading volume of 28,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $129.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 19.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,002,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,902,000 after purchasing an additional 156,797 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,620,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,224,000 after buying an additional 158,270 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,236,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,762,000 after acquiring an additional 63,695 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,447,000 after acquiring an additional 86,318 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,863,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

