Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Eaton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.42.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $164.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.41. Eaton has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $171.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Eaton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Eaton by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

