EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $15.50.

Nine Energy Service Stock Up 1.0 %

NINE opened at $16.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. Nine Energy Service has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.55 and a beta of 3.45.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $167.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nine Energy Service

Institutional Trading of Nine Energy Service

In other Nine Energy Service news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 72,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $399,205.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,146,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,929,287.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 741,636 shares of company stock valued at $7,318,237. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 22.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 9.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 5.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 247,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 42.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the first quarter worth $67,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

