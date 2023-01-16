Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,000 shares, an increase of 663.3% from the December 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Eguana Technologies Price Performance

EGTYF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 24,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,667. Eguana Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

