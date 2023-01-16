Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.1% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.45.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.7 %

LLY opened at $361.62 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $375.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $363.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.28. The company has a market cap of $343.60 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,624 shares of company stock worth $100,127,414. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

