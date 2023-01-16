ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $59.30 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $59.30 million and $498.75 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001400 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010957 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00030369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00044337 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 60.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001144 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00018239 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004603 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00232859 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About ELIS

XLS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.29643944 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.