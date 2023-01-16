Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Update

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Eltek Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ELTK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,011. Eltek has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of -1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter.

Eltek Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Eltek’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eltek in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

