Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $15.31 Billion

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 16th. Enegra (EGX) has a market cap of $15.31 billion and approximately $1.67 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be bought for about $180.11 or 0.00845402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 69% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.79 or 0.00435309 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,512.91 or 0.30555498 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.86 or 0.00749988 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX) launched on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 178.96558059 USD and is up 2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,476,386.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

