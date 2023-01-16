Energi (NRG) Market Cap Reaches $12.97 Million

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Energi has a market capitalization of $12.97 million and approximately $165,612.39 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00078998 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00058344 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000382 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00023762 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000253 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 60,325,492 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

