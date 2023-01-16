Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT Lowered to $93.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Entegris from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.60.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $79.60 on Thursday. Entegris has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $141.82. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.68.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $993.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Entegris by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.